Neighbours spoilers: There’s BIG drama at the baby shower!

Despite the tragic turn of events, Chloe Brennan decides to go ahead with the baby shower on Neighbours. But will a SHOCK revelation ruin everything?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) are still reeling from the tragic loss of their unborn baby on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Chloe is not ready to break the terrible news of her miscarriage to the rest of her family, including her mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram). So she decides to go ahead with the planned baby shower at The Waterhole!

Both Pierce and friend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) try to talk Chloe out of it. But her mind is set on having a happy family celebration.

However, in the middle of the celebrations, the pressure of hiding her secret heartbreak becomes too much and Chloe breaks down…

Will the TERRIBLE TRUTH be revealed?

Meanwhile, unaware of what has happened, Chloe’s big brother, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are excited about the baby shower.

It starts the fellas thinking that they might be ready to start a family of their own, using a surrogate mum.

OK, so things didn’t work out last time with pregnant Lisa Rowsthorn (Hendrix’s mum), who had agreed to let Aaron and David co-parent her baby.

But could things be different with a chosen surrogate mum?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is still on shaky ground with the rest of his family after checking out early from rehab.

Not wanting his issues to ruin the baby shower at The Waterhole, Shane decides to stay away from the celebrations.

Sensing that Shane is very much alone, kind-hearted Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) reaches out to Shane with a SURPRISE offer.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5