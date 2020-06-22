Neighbours spoilers: BIG news for Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka!

Aaron Brennan and David have begun to lose hope of becoming foster parents on Neighbours. But David's dad Paul plans a SURPRISE to cheer them up!

It looks like Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka’s (Takaya Honda) dream of becoming foster parents is over on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron and David assume they have been rejected, following Aaron’s angry outburst as the foster care interviewer, Leila Potts (Jing-Xuan Chan) grilled them.

Seeing the couple are so down-in-the-dumps, David’s dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) arranges a special surprise involving neighbours, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), her sister Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and Elly’s baby daughter, Aster.

Elly has something BIG to ask David and Aaron. But WHAT?

And that’s not all.

David also receives a phone call from the foster agency. But is it good or bad news?

Meanwhile, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) is enjoying spending time with her mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) gardening together in the prison yard.

However, despite Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) break-up with Dee, the legal eagle still doesn’t trust Heather.

So when Toadie discovers Dee has now called off the search to find her long-lost dad, he decides to secretly ask his private investigator to run a background check on Dee’s father.

What will he discover? Will Toadie’s meddling end in tears?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5