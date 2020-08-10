Neighbours spoilers: Brent Colefax is a whole lot of TROUBLE!

Aaron and David have had enough of Brent's bratty behaviour on Neighbours. Will they send the troublesome teenager packing?

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have decided to let Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) stay at Number 32. Even though they think the teenager is a bad influence on his younger brother, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Brent is starting to outstay his welcome (again!).

The lazy lad refuses to help out around the house.

And when teenage neighbour, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) listens to Brent download about his problems, he mistakes her kindness for something more…

Uh-oh, this may not end well.

WHAT will David and Aaron do about Brent’s bad behaviour? Is it time for the troublesome teenager to pack his bags and return to the juvenile home again?

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still reeling from the revelation that co-worker, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has started using illegal drugs!

Shane begs Roxy for a chance to get clean without either of them telling Shane’s wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) what’s going on.

But when Shane tries to go cold turkey, he struggles big time and calls Roxy for help.

Is Roxy in over her head trying to help Shane on her own?

Elsewhere, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is back home after her trip to Adelaide to visit her family.

But there’s something BIG on Chloe’s mind.

Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is in for a suprise when she makes an unexpected request which could shake up life at Number 24.

Will Pierce be on board with Chloe’s life-changing plan?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5