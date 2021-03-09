Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan accept advice from Nicolette?

Things still ain't great between Chloe Brennan and former friend, Nicolette on Neighbours. Now the women are set to clash again...

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) still hasn’t fully forgiven Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) for her previous meddling in her marriage on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The ladies clash again when Nicolette takes a tough love approach with Chloe, over her terminally-ill mum, Fay.

Chloe is refusing to get involved with Fay’s bucket list of things she wants to do before she dies.

Nicolette hits a nerve when she suggests Chloe is not ready to face up to the fact that Fay doesn’t have long to live.

Deep down, does Chloe know Nicolette is right?

Will she get on board with Fay’s final wishes?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) still isn’t happy about the blossoming friendship between his granddaughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) and troubled teenager, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

Paul’s wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) decides to try and help and keep Brent out of more drama.

Terese gets Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to offer Brent a workspace at The Hive to pursue his creative interests.

But will it be enough to convince grouchy Paul to give Brent another chance?

Elsewhere at Erinsborough High, headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are still doing damage control after the BIG bust-up between Brent and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Hendrix caused major drama when he leaked Bent’s confidential records online.

Susan and Jane have an idea that could get Hendrix and Brent working together.

But is their plan destined to end in disaster?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5