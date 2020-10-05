Neighbours spoilers: Is Chloe Brennan avoiding Pierce Greyson?

Is a rift developing between Chloe Brennan and her husband Pierce after her miscarriage on Neighbours? Is their marriage in trouble?

Is the marriage of Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) in trouble on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The couple have been left shaken-up after Chloe’s miscarriage.

But while Pierce wants to work through his grief together with Chloe, she seems happier to distract herself with work at Lassiters and finding a replacement live-in nurse, now that Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has moved out.

Chloe’s mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram), who has Huntington’s disease, can see her daughter is struggling.

So Fay decides to solve the problem of the live-in nurse with the surprise announcement she is going to move back home to Perth!

But before Fay leaves, she has some unexpected parting words of advice for her former nurse, Nicolette.

WHAT does Fay say?

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, Levi Canning’s (Richie Morris) excitement over keeping his job is short-lived after the discovery his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) tampered with his medical test results!

Sheila couldn’t stand the thought of policeman Levi losing his job because of his epilepsy. So she meddled with the medical!

But have Sheila’s actions now put both Levi and Sheila’s fella, Dr Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) in the firing line?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5