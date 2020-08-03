Neighbours spoilers: WHO asks Chloe Brennan out on a date?

Somebody with a crush invites Chloe Brennan out to dinner on Neighbours... just moments before her husband Pierce arrives on the scene! But WHO?

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) took a shine to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) when she first arrived in Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sensing there might be a bit of a vibe between them, Nicolette puts her heart on her sleeve and asks a surprised Chloe out on a date!

But Nicolette’s love bubble is burst when Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) arrives on the scene, and a mortified Nicolette realises Chloe is a married woman…

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is intrigued to discover Nicolette is in town.

Unaware it was his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) who reached out to Nicolette about her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), will Paul contact Jane and get closer to discovering the heartbreaking truth about Jane’s failed marriage to Des Clarke?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, the police arrive to search Erinsborough High School after students Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) discovered a SECRET stash of drugs taped to the inside of a rubbish bin.

However, why does troublemaking student, Ollie Sudekis (Ellmir Asipi) refuse to have his locker searched?

New police constable, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has her suspicions.

Could it be Ollie is the culprit who has been selling drugs around town?

