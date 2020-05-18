Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan digs up dirt on Claudia Watkins!

Chloe Brennan sneaks into the penthouse and decides to snoop for dirt on cunning Claudia on Neighbours. But WHAT does she discover?

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) is convinced Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) is up to no good on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So, Elly’s bestie, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has agreed to spy on Claudia, while Elly remains in prison.

Elly is certain that Claudia is planning to push for permanent custody of Elly’s baby daughter and Claudia’s granddaughter, Aster.

So Chloe sneaks into the penthouse at Lassiters, where Claudia is staying, and decides to snoop around in the hope of finding out what her plans are.

Chloe discovers a document with potentially incrimnating evidence against Claudia.

But before Chloe can confront Claudia she is caught red-handed… but by WHO?

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is facing her worst nightmare.

She has been locked in the Willis house with her hated neighbour, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)!

Sheila still blames Susan for playing a part in the death of her son, Gary a few months ago.

While they are trapped under the same roof, will Sheila and Susan have a much needed heart-to-heart and finally settle their differences?

Elsewhere, Sheila’s daughter, Naomi (Morgana O’Reilly) has decided to stick around in Erinsborough for a while.

Naomi pops down to Lassiters hoping to find a job.

But she’s in for a surprise when she clocks eyes on a blast from her past. But WHO is it?

