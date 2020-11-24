Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan leave Pierce Greyson?

Chloe Brennan is reeling from the discovery of Pierce and Dipi's affair on Neighbours. Can she forgive her cheating husband? Or is this the end of their marriage?

Chloe Brennan’s (played by April Rose Pengilly) world has just been turned upside down by the discovery her husband, Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) has been having an affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

After catching the love cheats together at Lassiters, Chloe falls on friend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) for emotional support.

Pierce is deseperate to explain himself to his devastated wife. But what can he say?

As Pierce pleads for forgiveness, is Chloe ready to pack her bags and walk out on him?

Meanwhile, an unsuspecting Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is still waiting for his wife, Dipi to return home so he can reveal his sunroom surprise.

But it is Shane who is in for a surprise when a guilty Dipi comes clean with a secret of her own: she has been sleeping with Pierce!

As Shane struggles to get his head around Dipi’s SHOCK confession, is another Ramsay Street marriage about to be wrecked?

Elsewhere, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is annoyed when Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) seeks comfort with girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) after the discovery of his dad, Pierce’s affair.

But that’s not the only tension at Number 22, when Pierce reveals to the rest of Paul’s family that the cunning businessman has been blackmailing Pierce and threatening to expose the affair…

