Neighbours spoilers: Has Chloe Brennan made a BIG mistake?

When Chloe Brennan discovers what stepson Hendrix Greyson has done on Neighbours, she decides enough is enough and makes a MYSTERY phonecall...

Uh-oh. The truce between Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) and his stepmum Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is short-lived when she discovers what he has done on Neighbours. (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Hendrix confesses his crime to Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), who urges Hendrix to make things right with Chloe.

Unfortunately, when Hendrix attempts to do the right thing, Chloe is not impressed by what he has done.

Angry about teenager Hendrix’s continuing bad behaviour all the trouble has caused between Chloe and hubby Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), Chloe decides the time has come to put in an emergency phonecall for help to… WHO?

But when Pierce and Hendrix discover what Chloe has done, how will they react?

Meanwhile, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is still reeling from boyfriend Finn Kelly’s (Rob Mills) unexpected romantic gesture!

How will Bea respond and what could this mean for the future of their relationship? Is it enough for Finn to forget all about his romantic feelings for Bea’s older sister, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta)?

Elsewhere, over at Number 32, Elly continues to struggle with motherhood after baby daughter Aster gives her another sleepless night.

Seeing how Elly is feeling out of her depth, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and housemate Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) come-up with an unexpected way to put a smile back on Elly’s face!

Just what have the boys got planned?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5