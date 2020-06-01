Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan sack Naomi Canning?

Chloe Brennan is not happy to discover Naomi has the HOTS for her husband Pierce on Neighbours. But the question is, will Chloe sack Naomi from her job?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is not happy after crafty Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) let slip about there being some romantic chemistry between Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe is determined to find out the full details about Naomi and Pierce’s past romantic connection.

Naomi is put on the spot when Chloe confronts her on Ramsay Street. Can she talk her way out of trouble?

Or will Chloe, who only just recently hired Naomi as a temporary Events Manager for Lassiters, sack her from the job?

Meanwhile, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) is still trying to get his head around everything that happened while he was “dead”, after the avalanche in Switzerland.

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) suggests Shaun share his worries with doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who once treated Shaun’s infamous half-brother, Finn Kelly as a patient.

What will Shaun reveal to David?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) reels when Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) finally admits she caught a fleeting glimpse of her criminal mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) during her last visit to the prison to see twin sister, Andrea Somers.

What is Heather doing at the same prison as daughter, Andrea? Isn’t she supposed to be in a psych ward after all the terrible and twisted things she did previously?

Determined to get some answers, Toadie sends in friend and doctor, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) to get the lowdown on Heather.

What will Karl discover?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5