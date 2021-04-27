Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan and Nicolette Stone are LOVED-UP!

Chloe Brennan and new girlfriend Nicolette couldn't be happier on Neighbours. Let's hope their love bubble isn't too good to be true!

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) appear to be all loved-up on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe and Nicolette had previously settled for being just good friends.

But now it looks like the ladies are in the perfect honeymoon period of their new romance.

Even though some of their family and friends have had their doubts about their relationship, Chloe and Nicolette couldn’t be happier.

Finally, Nicolette is starting to feel more like herself than she has in a long time.

Meanwhile, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is excited to implement her Year 13 strategies at Erinsborough High School.

However, teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) is not on board with all of Jane’s ideas.

In fact, Curtis has introduced a new off-site vocational project for students while Jane was away at her conference in Brisbane.

Jane is annoyed that Curtis has introduced his own changes.

Jane confronts Curtis and makes it very clear WHO is in charge!

Can Jane and Curtis put their differences aside and find a way to work together?

Back on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are feeling the pressure of family life.

Their attempt to get Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) to get his act together hasn’t worked.

And now it looks like the couple need to worry about Brent’s younger brother, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) too.

Aaron and David are determined to make their modern family work.

But have they left it too late?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5