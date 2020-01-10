Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan confronts Pierce Greyson

Could there be trouble in paradise for newlyweds Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson on Neighbours when she confronts him over his comments?

You would hope that your new husband would have your back in all things personal and professional. But Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been left feeling down in the dumps on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) after discovering her hubby Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) doesn’t think she’s got what it takes to be the General Manager of Lassiters.

With boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) already out to see her fail, now Chloe has to deal with the reality Pierce has lost faith in her too.

How will Pierce explain himself when an upset Chloe confronts him about the conversation she overheard? And is there still time for her to prove her critics wrong before Paul’s sister and top boss Lucy Robinson fires her?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is still nervous about his ability to run the Buddy Club, but neighbours Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) both have faith in him.

With legal eagle Toadie overworked, Kyle gets to play mentor right away when he agrees to look after Toadie’s kids Nell and Hugo.

What could possibly go wrong?

