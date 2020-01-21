Chloe is not happy about the idea of hubby Pierce having a baby with his ex Lisa on Neighbours. Will she stand by her man?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is not happy that her husband Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is considering having a baby with his ex, Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since Chloe has Huntington’s disease, she hasn’t considered having a child of her own with Pierce.

But will she just sit back and allow Pierce and Lisa to carry out their arrangement? Or will Chloe come clean about her conflicted feelings to Pierce, and hope she can change his mind?

Meanwhile, a nervous Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is off to spend a spa day with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), who is still unaware Roxy recently kissed her husband Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) while they were working together at The Waterhole.

A nervous Shane does all he can to try and get Dipi to pull-out of the spa day, nervous the truth could soon come out.

But it looks like Dipi is going. Question is, will Roxy be able to stop herself blabbing ALL to Dipi?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5