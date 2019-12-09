Neighbours spoilers: It’s Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson’s wedding!

The Big Day has arrived on Neighbours. But will Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson's dream wedding plans go horribly wrong?

It only seems like five minutes ago that Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) got engaged on Neighbours (1:45pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)… and now their wedding day has arrived!

Unfortunately, the Big Day doesn’t get off to a good start…

Pierce discovers his teenage son Hendrix (Benny Turland), who last week made a move on future stepmum Chloe and kissed her, has done a runner from Ramsay Street and is planning to head back to Sydney to live with his mum.

Pierce refuses to get married without his best man Hendrix by his side and races off to stop his son before he gets to the airport. But it’s a race against time. Will Pierce make it back in time for the ceremony?

Meanwhile, could it be Chloe is starting to get cold feet?

Still haunted by the memories of ruining her brother Mark’s wedding to Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), Chloe fears she may have bad wedding karma.

And with Pierce determined to do right by his son, is Chloe just getting in the way of them rebuilding their relationship?

As the guests start to gather at the vineyard wedding location, will Chloe and Pierce get their happy ever after?

Or will they join the list of previous Ramsay Street residents who fail to make it all the way down the aisle?

