Neighbours spoilers: Could Chloe Brennan be PREGNANT?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) recent plans to become foster parents went nowhere on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, could it be the couple are about to have an unexpected baby bombshell dropped on them?

Chloe is rushed off her feet at Lassiters and keeps forgetting things.

She begins to worry that her memory slips are the first sign of her Huntington’s disease progressing.

Or could it be something else?

Not feeling herself, it dawns on Chloe that she could be pregnant!

WHAT will a pregnancy test reveal?

Meanwhile, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is in BIG trouble after the accident with the drone.

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) has been injured and is in need of medical attention.

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) seeks help from doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

But both Roxy and David are in for a shock when they discover David’s foster son, Emmett was playing around with the drone before it crashed.

Will Emmett take the blame for the accident and let bad lad, Louis Curtain (Declan Dennis) off the hook yet again?

