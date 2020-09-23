Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan is rushed to hospital…

Things are not looking good for Chloe on Neighbours after her sudden collapse. Will everything be OK for Chloe and her unborn baby?

Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) fears the worst after a panicked phone from his pregnant wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) who has collapsed with stomach pains while out walking on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nurse Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is shocked as Chloe is rushed into Erinsborough Hospital, afraid something is terribly wrong with her unborn baby…

Meanwhile, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is trying to find a way to fix his troubled marriage.

So he offers to help his stressed-out wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) down at Harold’s Cafe.

Unfortunately, while fumbling around in the kitchen, Shane manages to cause more harm than good…

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) wants a word with his new PA/office manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack).

Toadie is NOT in a good mood.

Could it be Toadie has discovered the truth about Rose’s snooping for confidential information involving her ex?

Is she about to get sacked?

