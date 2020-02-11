Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan get sacked by Lucy Robinson?

Paul's bosslady sister Lucy Robinson is in town on Neighbours. Which means Chloe's days as general manager at Lassiters could be numbered...

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has been thrown by the surprise arrival of Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Both Lucy and her older brother Paul (Stefan Dennis) have made no secret of the fact they don’t think Chloe is cut-out for the job of general manager at Lassiters.

Has Lucy flown in for a visit to permanently remove Chloe from the job?

While Lucy finds the hotel is falling short of her targets under Chloe’s watch, Chloe is still determined to prove she’s a strong leader and can handle the job.

But just when things are going well, Chloe receives an e-mail that could ruin her plans for the wedding expo…

Meanwhile, tempers flare between Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), following the SHOCK and FATAL accident that has claimed the life of a beloved Ramsay Street resident!

But WHO?

Hendrix appears grief stricken by the tragedy. What can Harlow do to help him through his grief?

ALSO, will there be some sexy mischief afoot when Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) discovers ex-lover, Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) is back in town?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5