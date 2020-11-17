Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan makes a SHOCK discovery…

Nicolette sets in a motion a secret plan for Chloe Brennan to accidentally discover the truth about her husband Pierce's affair with Dipi on Neighbours...

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is reeling from her BIG discovery on Neighbours…

But now Nicolette faces a dilemma. Should she tell Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) what she knows?

In a case of terrible timing, an unsuspecting Chloe is looking forward to spending a romantic evening with her husband, Pierce Greyson (Don Hany).

Or is she?

Could it be that Pierce has made alternative plans to spend the evening with secret lover, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) at his hotel room instead?

Meanwhile, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is finally ready to reveal the newly constructed sunroom to wife, Dipi.

Shane is hoping Dipi will recognise the big efforts he is making to try and get their marriage back on track after his recent drug addiction.

But as Shane waits for Dipi to return home so he can spring his surprise, it seems his cheating wife may have other priorities.

As Nicolette continues to struggle with her dilemma, she decides it’s time Chloe discovers for herself what kind of man she is really married to.

So she sets in motion a plan for Chloe to discover the terrible truth…

