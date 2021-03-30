Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan sleep with Nicolette Stone?

After life takes a tragic turn on Neighbours, a grieving Chloe Brennan propositions Nicolette to spend the night! What will happen?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and her brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) fear the worst when their mum Fay’s (Zoe Bertram) condition suddenly deteriorates on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

The Brennan family remain unaware of the private conversation that Fay had with Dr Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) at the hospital last week.

Time is running out for Fay, who has Huntington’s disease…

When Aaron’s husband, doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) examines Fay, he realises the situation is much worse than any of them thought.

Fay is determined to spend her last moments with her family at the Brennan house.

But will other brothers, Mark and Tyler manage to travel from Adelaide in time?

Meanwhile, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) relationship definitely seems to be back on track.

However, Shane remains wary of jeopardising their progress by pushing too fast.

But as things take a terrible turn for the Brennan family, Shane is reminded how short and fragile life can be.

So he throws caution to the wind and invites Dipi to move back into the Rebecchi house.

Will she agree?

ALSO, Chloe is distraught over the heartbreaking scenes at the Brennan house.

To Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) complete surprise, Chloe asks her to spend the night!

What will Nicolette do?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5