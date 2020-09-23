Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan makes a suprise CONFESSION…

Chloe starts feeling the pressure when Pierce wants them to move away from Ramsay Street on Neighbours. It leads her to make an unexpected confession...

With their new baby on the way, Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is in for a suprise when her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) wants to upgrade to a bigger family home on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe hadn’t considered moving away from Ramsay Street, where her brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) lives just across the Street.

But Pierce seems to have his mind set on a bigger place for their growing family.

With the pressure mounting from Pierce over their future, Chloe is feeling overwhelmed and admits a huge, AWFUL truth to friend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

WHAT does Chloe confess?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is concerned that Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) still seems reliant on Kyle’s girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

After poor Roxy was caught in the fallout from Shane’s drug addiction, Kyle wants Roxy to steer clear of troubled and needy Shane.

Will Roxy turn her back on Shane and leave him to fend for himself?

Elsewhere, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) wants to plan a surprise trip away for him and girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

But somehow, Kyle and Roxy manage to invite themselves along too!

Two’s company. But four’s a crowd?

