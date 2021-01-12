Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan uncover Amy Greenwood’s secret?

When a suspicious Chloe Brennan decides to do some digging into Amy's past on Neighbours, will she discover the truth about the stolen fashion designs?

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is still trying to cover her tracks over the original uniform prototypes on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So the fashion designer panics when she hears executive assistant, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has arranged a photoshoot at Lassiters for the original designs, which Amy secretly “borrowed” from the airline she used to work for!

When Amy casually tries to sabotage the photoshoot, Chloe becomes suspicious about her strange behaviour and decides to do some detective work.

Is Chloe about to discover Amy’s BIG secret…

Meanwhile, pregnant Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is taken to hospital after being found collapsed at Harold’s Cafe.

Both doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are relieved that Nicolette is OK.

When David realises how stressed-out Nicolette has been, will he stop giving her the cold shoulder treatment and find a way to move passed her involvement in the lottery card scandal?

Unfortunately, one person who hasn’t moved passed Nicolette’s involvement in the lottery card scandal is businessman, Ricardo Romano (Andrew Bongiorno).

He wants the money back that nurses Nicolette and Audrey Hamilton stole from his late dad, Marco.

Ricardo’s indecent proposal is still hanging over Nicolette. She knows it could solve her money troubles.

Will she give into the temptation?

