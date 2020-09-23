Neighbours spoilers: Chloe Brennan’s SHOCK COLLAPSE!

Argh, what's wrong with Chloe? While out walking alone the mum-to-be is suddenly struck by stomach pains and collapses on Neighbours...

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is feeling under pressure over her husband, Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) plans for their future on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe’s nurse friend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) doesn’t want pregnant Chloe getting stressed-out. So she encourages Chloe to find some calm by going for a long walk.

However, while out walking alone, Chloe suddenly experiences shooting stomach pains and collapses to the ground…

Will she be okay?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) has a new perspective on life after her near-death experience in the siege at Erinsborough High School.

Despite falling out with bestie Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) because of their dirty tricks during their rival school election campaign, Mackenzie decides to forgive and forget.

But can the teenager also bring herself to forgive her now ex-boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar), for indirectly getting Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) addicted to illegal drugs?

Is there any chance of Mackenzie and Richie getting back together again?

Elsewhere, Hendrix’s guilty conscience starts to get the better of him, since he knows Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) new PA/office manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) is still secretly snooping through his confidential legal files, looking for information connected to Rose’s husband, James.

Worried about the consequences Rose’s actions could have for Toadie, will Hendrix come clean to Toadie about what’s been going on?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5