Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan, Naomi and Pierce get NAUGHTY in bed?

Naughty Naomi was sort of joking when she suggested a threesome with Chloe Brennan and Pierce on Neighbours! BUT is it really about to happen?

Will Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce (Tim Robards) go along with co-worker, Naomi Canning’s (Morgana O’Reilly) SEXY proposal on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

No one wants to be the party pooper who calls off the proposed threesome!

But when naughty Naomi arrives at Number 24 and the business trio prepare to get pasionate, will three prove to be their lucky number?

Or after all their talk, will three prove to be a crowd?

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is still letting his hatred towards Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) effect his relationship with Heather’s daughter, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West).

Toadie couldn’t be happier he has a second chance for love with first wife, Dee, who believed was dead for years and years.

But will Heather continue to be the obstacle blocking their path to happiness?

After Dee goes to visit Heather in prison again, Toadie can’t help but make another negative comment about Heather.

However, this time it looks like Toadie has gone too far when an upset Dee snaps!

Will Toadie’s outburst cost him his relationship with Dee?

Elsewhere, teenager Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is feeling hopeful after receiving a friend request from her estranged dad, Grant Hargreaves (played by Strictly Ballroom star Grant Mercurio) on social media.

With Grant on his way to Erinsborough for a visit, could it be he is FINALLY ready to accept Mackenzie as his daughter?

Or is Mackenzie setting herself up for a heartbreaking fall?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5