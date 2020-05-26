Neighbours spoilers: Will Claudia Watkins’s secrets be EXPOSED?

It's a race against time as Chloe and Aaron attempt to dig-up dirt on cunning Claudia Watkins and reunite baby Aster with the Kennedy family on Neighbours...

While Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) remains behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), her bestie, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is determined to dig for dirt on cunning Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison), who now has custody of Elly’s baby daughter, Aster.

Nobody knows that Claudia secretly bribed the judge to make sure Elly was sent to prison for the “murder” of Claudia’s son, Finn Kelly.

But having already broken into Claudia’s penthouse at Lassiters, Chloe knows Claudia is up to no good.

Worried that Chloe is going to land herself in BIG trouble, her brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) reluctantly agrees to help her snoop into Claudia’s business.

But the pair are shocked when they discover a HUGE secret about Claudia! Is it enough to bring her down?

Meanwhile, after another heartbreaking visit from Claudia and baby Aster in prison, Elly tells legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) how desperate she is to get out of prison.

Under pressure, Toadie throws himself into Elly’s appeal. Can he finally win her freedom?

Elsewhere, things are awkward for Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) as she continues to work closely with Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) at Lassiters.

Naomi is clearly not fully over Pierce, who once pursued her romantically. But the trouble is, he is now married to her new boss, Chloe!

However, Naomi and Pierce’s awkward chemistry doesn’t go unnoticed by Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)…

Is Paul about to meddle where he shouldn’t?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5