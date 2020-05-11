Neighbours spoilers: Will Claudia Watkins win custody of Aster?

The Kennedy family fear the worst as they face-off against Claudia Watkins on Neighbours to find out who'll get custody of baby Aster...

The Kennedy family are reeling from the SHOCK announcement by Claudia Watkins (played by guest star Kate Raison) that she is challenging them over custody of her baby granddaughter, Aster on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But there’s another shock to come when the family discover Claudia is being represented by ruthless legal eagle, Samantha Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan), who has her own grudge against Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) because of events involving the couple’s daughter, Libby and Samantha’s then husband, Daniel.

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) tries to assure the Kennedys that Claudia doesn’t have a case against them.

But when Karl, Susan and lawyer Toadie face-off against Claudia and Sam at a custody hearing, suddenly it looks like things may not go their way…

Will Aster remain at Number 28 or will Claudia finally get what she wants?

Elsewhere, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) wins Employee of the Month for his hotel porter job at Lassiters.

But is Ned getting bored of carrying around the bags and belongings of hotel guests?

Feeling the need to move on and do something different, could Ned’s stepmum and boss, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have an unexpected solution to Ned’s career crisis?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5