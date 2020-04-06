Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Claudia Watkins hire as her lawyer?

Claudia secretly decides to hire a lawyer to help her discredit the Kennedys on Neighbours... and it's someone who has a grudge against the family...

Claudia Watkins (played by Kate Raison) is back in Erinsborough and playing nice so she can get access to her baby granddaughter, Aster on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) thinks her family should give Claudia another chance, Aster’s mum, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is not so sure she’s ready to trust Claudia who has previously made her life a misery.

And it looks like Elly is right to worry, as Claudia secretly meets with a potential lawyer, hoping to find a way to discredit the Kennedys as a suitable family to look after Aster!

The plot thickens when Claudia discovers the lawyer has her own grudge and score to settle against the Kennedy family, and decides she is just the woman for the job…

WHO has Claudia hired?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, police detectives Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) and Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) continue to disagree on the case of the death of Finn Kelly.

While Mark remains on side with his ex-wife Elly, his superior Sky sees the evidence is stacked against Elly and still thinks she played a part in his death…

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is struggling to move on after the wake held for her son, Gary, who was Finn’s final victim.

The grieving mum confronts Lassiters management Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) over funding a memorial statue or plaque in Gary’s memory at the Complex.

But when Sheila doesn’t get very far on her mission, she decides to direct her frustration at another unsuspecting resident of Ramsay Street…

