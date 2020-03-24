Neighbours spoilers: Claudia Watkins returns… can she be trusted?

Just when Elly is still dealing with the fallout from Finn on Neighbours, his mum Claudia Watkins returns to Erinsborough to visit granddaughter Aster.

Just about the last person Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) wants to see right now is Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Especially as Elly is currently suspected by the police as having had something to do with the demise of Claudia’s son, Finn Kelly!

However, while everyone at the Kennedy house is tense ahead of Claudia’s arrival from Switzerland, they are all in for a surprise when Claudia is full of nothing but sympathy over recent terrible events.

Claudia appears much more interested in meeting her baby granddaughter Aster than meddling and causing trouble as she has done in the past.

Hmm, maybe Claudia really has turned over a new leaf and is ready to make amends with Elly after the tragic events involving both her sons, Shaun and Finn?

Or has she?

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has a plan to help Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) after the teenager confided in her about her aunt Trish Symington (Katherine Tonkin) moving away.

Can Roxy find a way to convince Aunt Trish that Mackenzie is moving into Number 22, allowing her to secretly stay on alone at Trish’s apartment?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5