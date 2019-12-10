Neighbours spoilers: Can Claudia Watkins be trusted?

Finn Kelly thinks he finally has a chance to have a good relationship with his mum Claudia Watkins on Neighbours. But what is she really up to?

Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) got a big surprise last week on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) when his mum Claudia Watkins (played by Kate Raison of A Country Practice fame) unexpectedly showed-up at the Kennedy house.

Claudia appears to be a changed woman, after her previous cruel treatment of Finn and the way she used her other son Shaun to try and get custody of her future grandchild from pregnant Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

While Claudia manages to charm the rest of Erinsborough and makes a generous donation to the Buddy Club program, neither Elly or her aunt Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are convinced Claudia has really changed and is to be trusted.

But Finn feels this could be his chance to finally have a good relationship with his mum. That is, until he finds out what Claudia is REALLY doing back in Erinsborough…

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) are on a high after their beautiful wedding day.

However, their romantic bubble is burst when Pierce’s teenage son Hendrix (Benny Turland) decides he still doesn’t want to live with his dad and stepmum at Number 24.

And later, Chloe reels when Pierce drops a bombshell and reveals the REAL reason he wasn’t a part of Hendrix’s life for so many years…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5