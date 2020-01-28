Neighbours spoilers: WHO has got a crush on Hendrix Greyson?

When bad lad Hendrix Greyson does a bit of a striptease at school on Neighbours, which Ramsay Street resident can't stop staring?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) thought Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) was a bit of an idiot when she first met him on Neighbours (1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But could it be she is about to change her mind?

Back at Erinsbrough High School for the new school year, Harlow is caught off guard when Hendrix whips off his shirt in the middle of the corridor… and Harlow can’t stop staring!

Uh-oh, could this mean Harlow is developing a crush on bad lad Hendrix?

Meanwhile, there’s crushing news for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), when Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) reveals she has discovered she is pregnant by her ex-fella.

Which means Lisa, who was open to having another baby by alternative means, no longer needs to go ahead with the plans she, Aaron and David were making.

David is crushed and confides in his dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) that sometimes he wishes he wasn’t gay. Maybe becoming a parent would be a lot easier.

Moved by David’s heartbreak, Paul has an unexpected idea. But WHAT?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5