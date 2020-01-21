Neighbours spoilers: DANGER for Ned Willis and Yashvi Rebecchi!

Ned is on high alert and determined to protect girlfriend Yashvi from new baddie in town Zenin on Neighbours. But what is Zenin planning to do?

After his visit to the prison, Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is on high alert and determined to protect his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) from the threat of baddie, Zenin (played by ex-Home and Away star Axle Whitehead) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the mean time, Yashvi is distracted by her parents’ marriage troubles and studying for her police entrance exam.

But when Ned spots Zenin lurking around the complex down at Lassiters, he decides to confront Zenin and warn him off! But will Zenin be sent packing quite so easily?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is stepping-up his efforts with the Buddy Club.

He’s got an archery trip planned for the kids and doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) helps him out with a first aid refresher course and lends him “Bianca” – a life-sized training doll – to practice his skills on.

However, when neighbours Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and her boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) spot Kyle on the move with “Bianca”, they get quite the WRONG idea!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5