Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan catch an intruder!

Someone has been hiding in the backyard shed at Number 32 on Neighbours. David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan get a shock when they find out WHO!

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are unaware that SOMEONE is lurking around, watching their every move on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

But after lodger, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) becomes convinced someone is hiding in the garden shed at Number 32, the fellas decide to investigate.

David and Aaron are in for a BIG surprise when they discover the identity of the intruder!

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) couldn’t be happier now that her friendship with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is back on track.

Chloe makes it clear she wants no more secrets between them, if they are going to truly wipe the slate clean and start over.

Nicolette’s guilty conscience soon starts to get the better of her, leading her to FINALLY admit the part she played in exposing the affair between Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson and neighbour, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal)…

As the painful memories come flooding back, will Chloe be able to forgive Nicolette for deliberately putting her through such heartbreak?

Elsewhere, with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) away, Jane is taking care of her boyfriend’s beloved Maidenhair Fern.

However, during an awkward exchange with Clive’s ex, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann), Jane manages to lose the key to Clive’s house.

Will Jane be forced to ask love-rival Sheila for an unexpected favour?

ALSO, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is excited about his new date with an old Erinsborough local.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) thinks it’s hilarious when he finds out the identity of Toadie’s date and can’t resist winding him up about her.

Just WHO is Toadie’s mystery date?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5