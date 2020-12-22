Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan’s BIG bust-up!

David Tanaka and his husband, Aaron find themselves at odds when the couple have a massive argument about Nicolette on Neighbours...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are reeling from the news that Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is pregnant on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The news is bittersweet, since David was ready to call off the co-parenting arrangement that he and Aaron were going to get into with Nicolette.

David is not impressed with Nicolette, after discovering the truth about her unethical behaviour while working as a nurse at a hospital in Canberra.

But as Aaron’s excitement for a baby starts to win out, David SNAPS, leading to an angry argument between the pair over Nicolette…

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is still making life difficult for new Lassiters employee, Handrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Hendrix has already been demoted to laundry duty as punishment for being late to work on his first day at the hotel.

Paul’s wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) thinks Paul is being unnecessarily hard on Hendrix.

But when Terese secretly offers to help Hendrix out, she finds herself in a dangerous situation…

Elsewhere, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) enjoys catching-up wth her old buddy, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).

When Toadie mentions Paul has a soft spot for ambitious, beautiful women, it gives fashion designer Amy an idea of how she can WOW hotel boss, Paul and win the contract to redesign the staff uniforms at Lassiters.

But just what is Amy planning for her pitch meeting with Paul?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5