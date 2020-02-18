Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan’s Mardi Gras fun!

David Tanaka and his hubby Aaron head for the bright lights of Sydney for Mardi Gras on Neighbours. Watch out for some special celebrity guest stars!

In honour of the annual Mardi Gras parade in Sydney, Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) is off to the bright lights of the big city!

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) head for Sydney to join the celebrations.

While there, the fellas have a few unexpected run-ins with the likes of Aaron’s one-time stalker, Mick Allsop (played by Aussie comedian Joel Creasey), drag queen Courtney Act. Plus Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters!

Meanwhile, back in Erinsborough, the locals gather at The Waterhole to watch the Mardi Gras celebrations. It’s gonna be one BIG Pride party!

Could love be in the air for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland)? Or heartbreak?

The teenagers have both been acting super-weird around each other lately, afraid of their true feelings for each other.

But could it be, Harlow is about to end up in Hendrix’s arms at last?

Elsewhere, having been banned from the Wedding Expo at Lassiters, Finn Kelly’s (Rob Mills) mental state continues to spiral.

And while helping Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) with baby daughter Aster, Finn is unexpectedly triggered by Aster’s baby alarm and suddenly remembers a whole lot of his past…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5