Neighbours spoilers: WHY is David Tanaka feeling so guilty?

In the aftermath of the events on the island and beyond, doctor David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is feeling guilty on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

David spent ages working with patient Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) following the discovery Finn had amnesia after being pushed off a cliff.

However, now David blames himself for not recognising that Finn was a danger a lot sooner.

David’s husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) tries to make David see it’s not his fault.

But David is left feeling even worse when neighbour Ned Willis (Ben Hall) shares his suspicions that Finn was just lying the whole time about forgetting his past.

Could it be that Finn really did fake the amnesia and had David and everyone else in Ramsay Street fooled from the beginning?

Meanwhile, despite being warned to stay away, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is desperate for an update about Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), who is still recovering in hospital after the dramatic events on the island.

But he risks the wrath of Harlow’s angry granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) if he sneaks into the hospital to visit her and gets caught!

