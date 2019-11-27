Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka in hit and run SHOCKER!

It's not looking good for David Tanaka on Neighbours when he goes for a late-night bike ride and gets hit by a car! But WHO is the driver?

When Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) first found out Ned Willis (Ben Hall) had got involved with a dangerous underground fight club, Aaron agreed not to reveal the secret to his doctor husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, with too many other secrets and lies about in Ramsay Street, a guilty Aaron decides to come clean and tells David everything…

Annoyed by Aaron’s deception, David storms out and goes for a late night bike ride to clear his head.

But as David turns a corner onto Power Road, he suddenly collides with a vehicle and is sent flying off his bike! Will David survive?

Meanwhile, it’s a sad day at Number 22 as Harlow Robinson’s (Jemma Donovan) bags are packed and she prepares to leave Erinsborough and move back to London with her mum Prue Wallace (guest star Denise Van Outen).

However, as Harlow’s family, including devastated granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) gather outside on the Street to say their goodbyes, nobody is aware that Prue has an ulterior motive in wanting to take her daughter home.

She is planning to deliver Harlow straight into the hands of cult, The Restoration Order! Will anyone discover the truth before it’s too late?

