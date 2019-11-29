Neighbours spoilers: Will David Tanaka survive after flatlining?

It's panic stations at the hospital as Karl Kennedy and his team race to save the life of David Tanaka on Neighbours. Will it all end in tragedy?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have been left fearing the worst after Paul’s son and Aaron’s husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) began to flatline in hospital after the hit and run on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

As Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his medical team race to save David’s life, Paul has more drama to deal with on the homefront. His wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has started drinking again and desperately needs some support.

Meanwhile, the plot thickens when Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is horrified to realise HE was responsible for the hit and run, after his girlfriend Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) discovers a paint chip on the front of Kyle’s vehicle matches the one on her brother David’s bike.

Will Kyle come clean to the police about what happened? And how will Paul and Aaron react when they discover someone so close to home is to blame for the accident?

Elsewhere, the rift between Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) continues, following the departure of their youngest daughter Kirsha to boarding school in Sydney.

Dipi still blames Shane for the part he played in Kirsha’s departure. And now he seems happy to get involved in his brother Toadie’s (Ryan Maloney) legal action against Lassiters, which could damage their business Harold’s Cafe, Dipi is quickly losing patience with Shane.

Could the Rebecchi marriage be heading for trouble?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5