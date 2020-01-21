Neighbours spoilers: A DEADLY threat for Ned Willis!

Ned is a worried man after his encounter with mystery man Zenin on Neighbours. Zenin has issued a threat, so it looks like Ned had better WATCH OUT!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is still reeling from his encounter with mystery man, Zenin (played by ex-Home and Away star Axle Whitehead).

Zenin has been secretly following Ned and his girfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and has now given Ned an ominous warning that he had better watch his step!

But WHO is Zenin? And what does he really want?

Worried about what’s in store, Ned seeks advice from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who thinks Ned should stand-up to Zenin and call his bluff. But Zenin doesn’t seem like the kind of guy to scare easily. Is Ned dicing with danger?

Meanwhile it’s Australia Day and Harlow Robinson’s (Jemma Donovan) first chance to celebrate the public holiday.

But because of the current goings-on involving mum Prue Wallace, Harlow isn’t really feeling in the mood for a celebration. Until she sees an opportunity to seize the day and gets a reluctant Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) to help her organise a neighbourhood get-together.

In the meantime, Roxy is pre-occupied with problems of her own, after secretly kissing friend and married man, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan).

Unsure if she can carry on working alongside Shane at The Waterhole, Roxy is ready to quit her job. Until pub manager Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) demands to know what’s going on!

Will Roxy admit to what she has done?

