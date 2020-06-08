Neighbours spoilers: Dee Bliss is angry with Toadie Rebecchi

Has Toadie blown things with Dee Bliss on Neighbours? She's not happy when she finds out Toadie warned her mum Heather to stay away...

Just when it looked like Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) had another chance of love with his first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West), it looks like he has ruined everything on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Toadie has warned Dee’s criminal mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) to agree to stop seeing Dee.

However, when Dee discovers Toadie has been trying to sabotage her attempt to get to know Heather, she is NOT happy!

Can Toadie and Dee reach a compromise over Heather? Or will the couple’s long-awaited reunion be short-lived?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his hubby, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are excited to hear they are going to be assessed as potential foster parents.

However, the couple suddenly panic that Number 32 is NOT child friendly!

So they go into overdrive trying to make sure everything in the house is babyproofed.

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is worried the fellas are going overboard. So he calls in some experts to offer Aaron and David some parental guidance.

But WHO does Kyle call on?

Meanwhile, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) confides in Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) that he is still struggling to understand what really happened to his half-brother, Finn Kelly.

Thinking it might help, Bea tells Shaun about the existence of Finn’s video diaries.

But can Shaun bring himself to watch Finn’s descent into madness?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5