Neighbours spoilers: Dee Bliss searches for her LONG-LOST dad!

Dee Bliss is determined to track down her long-lost dad on Neighbours. Will some surprise information from Karl help start her search for the truth?

Dee Bliss (played by Madeleine West) has already been reunited with her biological mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now she is on a mission to find her biological dad.

Dee has already been led to believe Heather doesn’t have any information about her dad.

But it seems Heather has been lying!

How far will Dee go to discover the truth about her dad?

Will she use her job at Erinsborough Hospital to allow her to access confidential medical records in her search?

Meanwhile, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is reeling from his alarming visit to see Kerry in prison.

Karl’s family are worried he’s getting too involved in the family drama between Dee and Heather.

Instead he should be focusing on getting his marriage to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) back on track.

But what does Karl have in mind to put a smile back on Susan’s face?

Elsewhere, teenager Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is making some progress with her estranged dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio).

However, after Grant becomes uncomfortable discussing the upcoming Pride celebrations at Lassiters, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) becomes worried he’s going to disappoint Mackenzie again.

But there’s an even bigger shock in store for Dipi, when her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) makes a startling confession and she discovers the true reason Grant has come to Erinsborough…

