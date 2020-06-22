Neighbours spoilers: Has Dee Bliss got a new man?

Toadie is crushed when he sees his ex, Dee Bliss enjoying the company of another man on Neighbours. Has she already moved on to another fella?

Things are rather awkward between Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) and Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) after their break-up on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But could it be Dee is already ready to move onto another man?

While visiting the prison to see her mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong), Dee hits it off with prison guard, Owen Campbell (played by ex-Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo).

Later that day, Dee bumps into Owen at Harold’s Cafe.

When Toadie walks in to witness Dee laughing and enjoying Owen’s company, he’s heartbroken and wonders who her “new” man is.

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is still feeling offended by the intrusive questions he and husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) faced during their latest foster care interview.

But while Aaron is all fired-up and ready to write a letter of complaint, David fears Aaron’s angry outburst may have now ruined their chance of becoming foster parents…

Elsewhere, could there FINALLY be romance in store for Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson)?

Hmm, not if Kyle’s boss gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) has anything to do with it!

Sheila does not approve of Kyle and Roxy’s disastrous dating past and is not convinced Roxy is the one for Kyle.

So Sheila secretly starts plotting to make sure this love affair does NOT happen!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5