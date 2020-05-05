Neighbours spoilers: Dee Bliss returns to Erinsborough!

Dee Bliss is back on Ramsay Street after a phonecall from Toadie on Neighbours. Will she find out what her twisted twin sister Andrea is up to?

Dee Bliss (played by Madeleine West) is back on Ramsay Street in today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) following a mystery phonecall from her ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).

Dee’s scheming twin sister, Andrea Somers (also played by Madeleine West) has requested Dee visit her in prison.

But nobody knows exactly what Andrea wants… yet.

After everything that happened previously involving con artist Andrea, Toadie is reluctant to see Dee possibly get manipulated by her scheming sibling.

But Dee’s curiosity has got the better of her.

Is she ready to visit the prison and come face-to-face with Andrea again?

Meanwhile, it looks like Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are back to square one again in their quest from being just good friends to becoming lovers.

Despite the disappointing end to their big date, Roxy is still up for some fun and happy to keep things super casual between them.

But little does she know, Kyle’s eye may have already begun to wander…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5