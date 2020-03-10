Neighbours spoilers: OMG! Des Clarke returns to Ramsay Street!

It wouldn't be an anniversary celebration without the return of some classic characters. In today's episode of Neighbours, Des is back!

Longtime viewers of Neighbours (5:30pm/10:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) will remember original Ramsay Street resident, Des Clarke (played by Paul Keane).

Des got married to former stripper Daphne when the soap first began. But following Daphne’s tragic death, he later became romantically involved and engaged to Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the pair back in the 80s. But could all that change in 2020, when Des mysteriously returns to Erinsborough.

This could be the perfect opportunity for a reunion between Des and Jane. Hmm, maybe SOMEONE is playing Cupid between the former flames!

Meanwhile, Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) is worried something will go wrong as he prepares to get married to Paige Smith (Olympia Valance).

His track record with engagements and weddings isn’t great!

Will Paige and Mark FINALLY manage to get married?

Elsewhere, the clock is ticking for Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh) who needs to break the news to long-time love Dylan Timmins (Damien Brodie) that she is in Erinsborough to get married to Lana Crawford (Bridget Neval), her first teenage girl crush!

PLUS, Elly Conway’s (played by Jodi Anasta) 35th birthday celebrations have kicked-off in the late-night episodes of Neighbours (10:00pm, Channel 5).

But Ellie is beginning to worry about her younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), who was last seen disappearing into the bush with boyfriend, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Unaware of Finn’s wicked plans, everyone continues to be fooled by his lies.

But they’re unaware that both Bea and teenage friend Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) have been trapped in an underground mine by Finn and fear for their lives…

There are DOUBLE episodes of Neighbours all this week airing at 5:30pm and 10:00pm on Channel 5