Neighbours spoilers: Des Clarke returns to Ramsay Street!

It's just like old times when Des Clarke is reunited with Jane on Neighbours. Will the pair attempt to save their short-lived marriage?

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) is thrown into a spin when her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) reveals Jane’s short-lived husband, Des Clarke (Paul Keane) is coming to Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jane is not amused by Nicolette’s meddling.

But Nicolette is still feeling guilty for the part she played in the breakdown of Jane and Des’ marriage back in Perth and this is her way of trying to make amends.

But the question is, do Jane and Des want to try again?

Or is their marriage officially over?

Meanwhile, legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is stressed-out with all the family drama involving his brother, Shane’s (Nicholas Coghlan) drug addiction.

With work at his legal practice piling up, Toadie can’t believe his luck when super efficient Rose Walker (played by Lucy Durack, who has previously starred in the Australian stage versions of Wicked and Legally Blonde: The Musical) walks into his life.

Toadie is impressed when Rose puts a stroppy client, Ted Tatum (Paul McCarthy) in his place, and offers her a job as his new Personal Assistant/Office Manager!

Elsewhere, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is plotting something mysterious.

She pulls live-in nurse, Nicolette in on the fun and the ladies start sneaking around together.

Are they hiding a dirty little secret behind the back of Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards)?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5