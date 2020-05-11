Neighbours spoilers: There’s DEVASTATING news for Elly Conway

Elly Conway reels from the court's decision to give Claudia custody of baby Aster on Neighbours. Devastated, she turns to Andrea for support

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) is devasted when word reaches her in prison that cunning Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) has won custody of Elly’s baby daughter, Aster on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wondering when she will see her daughter again, Elly only has prison cellmate, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) to turn to for support.

Meanwhile, Elly’s misfortune reminds Andrea of her own young son, Hugo, who she lost custody of to Hugo’s father, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) when she was sent to prison.

However, with Andrea’s twin sister, Dee Bliss (also played by Madeleine West) back in Erinsborough, is Andrea seeing her chance to get closer to Hugo again?

She has already asked Dee to see if Toadie will let Andrea have a recent photo of Hugo for her prison cell.

Dee is the bearer of bad news for Andrea after Toadie refuses her request.

But could it be that Dee is starting to feel sorry for her criminal sister? WHAT will she do to help Andrea?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, the fallout between Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) continues after the family court’s decision to give Claudia custody of Aster.

Karl wants to keep the peace between the Kennedy family and Claudia in case she changes her mind about allowing them access to Aster.

But struggling with the situation, Susan is not impressed by Karl’s efforts to stay in Claudia’s good books.

