Neighbours spoilers: Dipi and Shane Rebecchi leave Ramsay Street

See ya! It's the end of an era as Dipi and Shane Rebecchi pack-up their belongings and leave Erinsborough for a new life in Sydney on Neighbours.

The time has come for Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) and his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) to say goodbye on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Friends and family gather on Ramsay Street to bid the couple farewell.

Shane and Dipi hit the road, looking forward to their new adventure together in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the departure of her parents is weighing heavily on Yashvi Rebecchi’s (Olivia Junkeer) mind.

Yashvi’s boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is startled when he makes a SHOCK discovery.

Yashvi won’t commit to move in with him.

But she has also secretly applied for a police transfer to work in Sydney!

Is Yashvi planning to break-up with Ned?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Karl Kennedy’s (Alan Fletcher) fate still hangs in the balance.

Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) has said she will retract her police statement against Karl.

But only if Karl’s wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) agrees to collaborate with Olivia on her new book about Finn Kelly.

However, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) has an unexpected idea of how the family can get the better of Olivia.

How about if they go straight to the publisher and write a book about infamous Finn themselves?

But how will Olivia react when she discovers the ladies are trying to doublecross her?

Will she make things worse for Karl?

