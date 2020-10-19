Neighbours spoilers: Is Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce’s affair over… or just beginning?

Things are rather awkward when Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce bump into each other on the morning after THAT night before on Neighbours...

It is the morning after the night before for Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things are super-awkward for the love cheats when they bump into each other with their respective partners, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) down by the lake at Lassiters.

Will Shane or Chloe notice any of the shifty looks between Dipi and Pierce?

Do Dipi and Pierce realise their mistake? Or was THAT night at Lassiters just the beginning?

Meanwhile, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) is still trying to reconnect with Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and enlists the help of her grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan) with his plan to convince Sheila to give their relationship another chance.

Unfortunately, when Clive dresses-up as a gnome and starts a BBQ in the backyard at the Canning house, things do not quite go as planned.

Argh!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are still in the bad books with Karl’s wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) after the chaos they caused when they stashed their horde of multi-buys on the roof of Number 32.

After Susan lays down the law (again!) will horders, Karl and Jane agree to bide by Susan’s new rules?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5