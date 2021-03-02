Neighbours spoilers: Dipi Rebecchi is in BIG trouble!

Dipi Rebecchi must face the consequences after her attempt to sabotage love-rival Amy is exposed on Neighbours. Uh-oh...

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) comes clean to legal eagle, Toadie (Ryan Maloney) that she has done something TERRIBLE on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Toadie is shocked when Dipi reveals she took action to try and sabotage love-rival, Amy Greenwood’s (Jacinta Stapleton) business plans.

Toadie is placed in an awkward situation.

But it’s not long before Amy finds out for herself…

Amy is fuming when it looks like her plan to open a fashion boutique at Lassiters Complex has been wrecked!

Now, Dipi must face the wrath of both Amy and angry hotel manager, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)…

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) are worried that Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) remains fixated on his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).

After a heart-to-heart with friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Hendrix decides to stage a grand romantic gesture to win Harlow back!

But will it be enough to convince Harlow to give him another chance?

Or will things backfire badly for both Hendrix… and Mackenzie!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5