Neighbours spoilers: Is Dipi Rebecchi falling for lover Pierce Greyson?

After cheating on Shane again with married man, Pierce on Neighbours, it looks like Dipi Rebecchi could be falling for her handsome businessman lover...

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) have definitely passed the point-of-no-return after secretly sleeping together again at Lassiters on Neighbours (1:45pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But could it be that married woman Dipi is now starting to fall for her handsome businessman lover?

When Dipi’s husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) plans a trip away for them, hoping it will help get their shaky marriage back on track, selfishly Dipi knows she would much rather spend the time with Pierce.

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) hasn’t failed to notice that things aren’t going great between his dad, Pierce and wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Chloe seems to be spending more time with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) to escape her marriage troubles. And Hendrix is not happy about it!

Aware of Nicolette’s previous romantic feelings for Chloe, Hendrix vows to make sure Nicolette doesn’t take advantage of Chloe and Pierce’s problems.

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is concerned after doing some digging into nurse Nicolette’s previous employment.

Karl decides to share his discovery with Nicolette’s mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones), who is shocked to discover that her daughter was working in London a few years ago, around the same time Jane’s nan, the legendary Mrs Mangel passed away.

Could there be a connection to the two events?

