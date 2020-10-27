Neighbours spoilers: Will Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce Greyson cheat again?

Desperate to escape their own marriage troubles, Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce find themselves back in THAT hotel room again on Neighbours...

Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) are both trying to focus on their troubled marriages on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The neighbours recently cheated on their other unsuspecting other halves, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) in a hotel room at Lassiters.

But that was just a one-time deal. NEVER to be repeated.

Right?

After Pierce’s romantic gesture for Chloe backfires and leads to another public bust-up, and Dipi is at her wits end after Shane was caught tampering with police evidence, the two somehow find themselves back in that same hotel room at Lassiters to share their woes.

Uh-oh…

Meanwhile at Erinsborough Hospital, Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) becomes concerned about nurse Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) angry behaviour towards new work colleague, Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman).

Unaware of the secret the two nurses share from their time working together in Canberra, Karl is suspicious that Nicolette is bullying Audrey in the workplace.

But when Karl decides to investigate Nicolette’s previous employment track record, will he make an UNEXPECTED discovery?

Elsewhere, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has had just about enough of the disruption that houseguest, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has been causing of late.

Annoyed that Karl seems to be being led astray by Jane, Susan puts her foot down and makes a BIG decision!

But WHAT does she decide?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5