Neighbours spoilers: Dipi Rebecchi is suspicious of Shane and Roxy

Dipi Rebecchi confronts husband Shane about his growing friendship with co-worker Roxy Willis on Neighbours. Is she right to worry?

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) is starting to suspect her husband Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and co-worker Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are beginning to become more than just good friends on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shane has been spending a lot of extra time with Roxy and helping her through her recent troubles. However, as far as Shane is concerned, he and Roxy are just co-workers and enjoy having a laugh together.

Dipi is not so sure and secretly decides to keep an eye on the pair while they’re at work at The Waterhole. And she does NOT like what she sees…

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is still reeling from the close call when Nell Rebecchi went missing while he was supposed to be looking after her.

With Nell’s dad Toadie (Ryan Maloney) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) both now questioning if Kyle can handle the pressure and is the right fella to head-up the community’s new Buddy Club, Kyle has announced his intention to QUIT!

But it seems Toadie and Terese are ready to give Kyle another chance. But will he be able to handle it when he’s asked to run a kids’ activity session? Or will another disaster strike?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5